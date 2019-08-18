Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Entegris by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,478,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 42.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 18.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 137.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $116,933,000.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,984.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.26. 506,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

