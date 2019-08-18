Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 24,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.71% of Stoneridge worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stoneridge by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 200.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,996.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $161,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,694 shares of company stock valued at $905,282. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

SRI stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $817.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.