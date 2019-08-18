Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,959. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

