TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 0.20. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $6,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 315,829 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 121.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 184,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after buying an additional 145,931 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

