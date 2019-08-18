The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.17% of The Hackett Group worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 272.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 53,742 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.6% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 92,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

