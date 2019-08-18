Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and $479,605.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

