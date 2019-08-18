Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.90 or 0.05001021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Upbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.