Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $8,502.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.01321643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Tidex Token’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com.

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

