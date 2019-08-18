TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,202. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

