TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of argenx worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 88,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,109. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 9.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

