TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 415,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,140,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATK. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 45,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,102,048.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,302. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $613.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

