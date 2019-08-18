TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Apergy worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Apergy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 599,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,824. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

