TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 55,035 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,035 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $13,531,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,921 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,013.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,401. The company has a market capitalization of $815.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

