TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of South Mountain Merger stock remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

