Torch Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Torch Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Torch Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 49,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average is $198.76. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

