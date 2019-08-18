Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

TSCO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.55. 1,078,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

