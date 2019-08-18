Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.29, 393,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 344,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trinseo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $468,116.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Trinseo by 218.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trinseo by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

