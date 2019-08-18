Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.69 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 54 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Triple-S Management stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 420,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,354. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $576.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth $5,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 12.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 602,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triple-S Management (GTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.