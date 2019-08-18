Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $74.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.57 million to $75.80 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $67.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $294.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.09 million, with estimates ranging from $323.72 million to $339.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

TBK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 91,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

In related news, Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,750.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $149,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

