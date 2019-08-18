TRON 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $381.07 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail and DDEX. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $381.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00269244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.01324436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019910 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Ovis, Mercatox, Zebpay, CoinEx, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Cryptomate, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Coinnest, Livecoin, WazirX, Liqui, Kucoin, Neraex, OKEx, Bibox, Tidex, Coinrail, DDEX, Exmo, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Tokenomy, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, ChaoEX, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, CoinExchange, IDCM, RightBTC, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Indodax, OEX, HitBTC, LBank, DragonEX, Kryptono, Bitbns, Allcoin, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Fatbtc, BitFlip, CoinEgg, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Exrates, Braziliex, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Huobi, Upbit, DigiFinex, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.