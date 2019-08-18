TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4,978.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 482,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

NYSE KR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.66. 5,883,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,529,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

