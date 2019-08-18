TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 515 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 945,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,953. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $135,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Greene, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,525. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

