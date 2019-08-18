TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $30,000 in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 437.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.79. 116,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,950. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $133.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

