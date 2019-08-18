TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 453 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 385.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

LW traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 773,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,606. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

