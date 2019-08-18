TrueUSD Hits One Day Volume of $249.94 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $196.24 million and approximately $249.94 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, Binance, Zebpay and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00270047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.01326216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00024112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00095580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000440 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 195,591,388 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, WazirX, Crex24, HBUS, Zebpay, IDEX, Bitso, Kuna, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Koinex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.