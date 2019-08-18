TTC (TTC) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. In the last week, TTC has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $252,251.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.24 or 0.04997627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 796,287,977 coins and its circulating supply is 339,262,821 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.