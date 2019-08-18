TV-TWO Trading Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days (TTV)

TV-TWO (CURRENCY:TTV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, TV-TWO has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. One TV-TWO token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail and IDEX. TV-TWO has a market capitalization of $554,974.00 and $653.00 worth of TV-TWO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TV-TWO Token Profile

TV-TWO launched on December 22nd, 2017. TV-TWO’s total supply is 611,666,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,408,193 tokens. The official website for TV-TWO is tv-two.com. TV-TWO’s official message board is medium.com/tvtwocom. TV-TWO’s official Twitter account is @tvtwocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TV-TWO

TV-TWO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TV-TWO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TV-TWO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TV-TWO using one of the exchanges listed above.

