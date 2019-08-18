Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,050 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,714.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE KSS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 3,835,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

