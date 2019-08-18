Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Hits $4.12 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $3,035.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.