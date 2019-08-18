ugChain One Day Volume Reaches $186,525.00 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, ugChain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One ugChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $186,525.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04949881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ugChain Profile

ugChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

