Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,476.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ultra has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $13,476.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,404.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.03064779 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001663 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008252 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,926,436 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

