Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Shares of UEX stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. Urban Exposure has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 29.46 and a quick ratio of 29.36. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38.

