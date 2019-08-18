US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading Up 15.2%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) shares were up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.57, approximately 104,782 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 73,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USWS. Johnson Rice began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on US Well Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. lifted its position in US Well Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in US Well Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

