USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,796,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,040 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USA Technologies were worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of USA Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. USA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

USA Technologies Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

