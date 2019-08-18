Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 46,544 Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 122.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 199.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 107,617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $102,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $579,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,441 shares of company stock worth $628,269. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 859,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.