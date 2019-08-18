Usca Ria LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energous were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energous by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 189,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,120. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Energous Corp has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $13.60.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WATT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energous has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

