Usca Ria LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,450. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

