Usca Ria LLC Invests $4.01 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $2,443,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,079.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,125 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 13,804,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,722,016. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

