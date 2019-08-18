Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLUE. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,215,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 445.7% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000.

bluebird bio stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. 282,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $99,390.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,760 shares of company stock worth $1,628,667 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

