Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,431 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,201 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 690,823 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after purchasing an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,420,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,502,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $87.34. 811,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,464. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

