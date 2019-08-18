Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.74. 10,991,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

