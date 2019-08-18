Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock remained flat at $$1.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

