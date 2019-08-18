Verasity Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,250,815,122 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

