Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Veritex worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Veritex by 88.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

