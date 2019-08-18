Viacom (NASDAQ:VIA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 115807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viacom by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,251,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIA)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

