Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $108.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,470. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $132.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.