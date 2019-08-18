Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Vivint Solar reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivint Solar.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $56,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $31,332.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 198,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,648. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 730.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSLR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $895.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Solar (VSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.