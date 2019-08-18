Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Quilter Investors LTD

Quilter Investors LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,591 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.4% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 4,333,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

