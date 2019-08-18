Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.96 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $60.46 million and $2.96 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00013845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allbit, LATOKEN and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.00 or 0.01881806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00054184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,146,962 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Huobi, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

