Waves 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.37 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00012110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail and YoBit. In the last week, Waves has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market cap of $125.62 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016727 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exmo, Huobi, BCEX, COSS, Binance, Coinbe, Indodax, Livecoin, Coinrail, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, OKEx, Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Bitbns, Gate.io, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

